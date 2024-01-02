Heartland chicken farmers file lawsuit against Tyson Foods

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of area chicken farmers are taking legal action against Tyson Foods following the closure of a processing plant in southeast Missouri.

The lawsuit, filed in Stoddard County, accuses Tyson and others of breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation.

The 36-page lawsuit alleges Tyson knew as early as November 2021 that it would shut down the processing plant in Dexter, but did not share that information with the farmers, and led them to believe the facility would stay open for years to come.

The farmers say they were forced to take on debt by investing millions of dollars as part of their contracts with Tyson to raise and care for chickens.

Now, they’re hoping to get some of that money back.

Russ Oliver gave this statement on Tuesday regarding the lawsuit:

“Our egg layer farmer clients have been put through a torturous five months since Tyson’s August 7th closure announcement. They have millions of dollars of debt because of Tyson’s false promises. Cal-Maine’s proposal is to pay these farmers roughly half of what their contract with Tyson paid for a dozen eggs. To add insult to injury, Cal-Maine is requiring the farmers to fully release Tyson from any liability before Cal-Maine will do business with them. You really have to ask: Why would Cal-Maine insist on farmers releasing claims against Tyson? “Tyson’s closing of the Dexter Complex is bad for the farmers, bad for other businesses who contracted with Tyson, bad for the City of Dexter, and the lost 900 plus jobs in Dexter are now permanently replaced by 96 jobs. As always, the only winners are the big corporations. “Generations of farmers have raised chickens for Tyson. Tyson strong-armed these farmers into taking on debt, and now the farmers are being strong-armed into taking terrible deals. This is wrong, and we will not stand for it. That is why we filed this lawsuit.”

We’ve reached out to Tyson for comment but have not yet heard back.

