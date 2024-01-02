Franklin Co. Juvenile Detention Center closed due to staffing shortages

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center closed at the end of December due to staffing shortages, according to a release from the second judicial circuit.

The closure was effective December 31, 2023.

All employees at the facility were given notice of the intended closure, according to the release, and would be compensated for an additional 30 days.

“Unfortunately, like many other businesses and entities throughout the state, workforce shortages have become increasingly difficult to manage,” the release stated, in part.

According to the release, Chief Judge Melissa A. Morgan with the Second Judicial Circuit in Mount Vernon, Ill., believed the closure was in the best interest of the juveniles, staff and communities.

