First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Chilly but quiet for the next few days....next weather system due by Friday evening.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Our next weather system of note looks to arrive by about Friday night….otherwise the remainder of the work week looks chilly by quiet. In the short term, the back edge of our much-discussed low cloud deck is slowly moving east this morning. As skies slowly clear west to east, air temps will drop from the 30s into the 20s….setting the stage for frost and even some patchy fog as winds decrease. Otherwise today should be touch nicer, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs of about 40 to 45, though there will be a cool southwest breeze by afternoon.

Cool dry weather will last through the remainder of the week. A fairly strong upper low will swing through the region Friday night or early Saturday (timing is still an issue as this is still off the west coast) with a good chance of rain. It may get just cold enough for the rain to mix with snow in some areas before ending…but this does not look like a major winter storm. Farther out, another strong system looks to follow by the following Monday or Tuesday as well.

A cloudy start to the New Year
Chilly start to the New Year
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 1/1/2024
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/1/2024