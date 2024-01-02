First Alert: Chilly week; keeping an eye on system Friday evening

(KFVS) - Today and the rest of the work week is looking chilly and dry.

Clouds will continue to slowly clear through the day allowing for a mix of clouds and sunshine today.

As skies slowly clear, air temperatures will drop from the 30s into the 20s this morning.

Frost and some patchy fog will be possible.

This afternoon is looking a bit nicer with highs in the low to mid 40s, but there will be a cool southwest breeze this afternoon.

The rest of the week is looking about the same as today, but with a little more sunshine until Friday.

A fairly strong upper low will swing into the Heartland Friday night or early Saturday.

There is a good chance for rain with the system and it could get cold enough for the rain to mix with snow in some locations before ending.

This doesn’t look like a major storm.

Timing is still very fluid for the system, since since it is still off the west coast.

Stay tuned for updates.

