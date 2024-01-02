Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Chilly week; keeping an eye on system Friday evening

A beautiful winter sunset at Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful winter sunset at Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today and the rest of the work week is looking chilly and dry.

Clouds will continue to slowly clear through the day allowing for a mix of clouds and sunshine today.

As skies slowly clear, air temperatures will drop from the 30s into the 20s this morning.

Frost and some patchy fog will be possible.

This afternoon is looking a bit nicer with highs in the low to mid 40s, but there will be a cool southwest breeze this afternoon.

The rest of the week is looking about the same as today, but with a little more sunshine until Friday.

A fairly strong upper low will swing into the Heartland Friday night or early Saturday.

There is a good chance for rain with the system and it could get cold enough for the rain to mix with snow in some locations before ending.

This doesn’t look like a major storm.

Timing is still very fluid for the system, since since it is still off the west coast.

Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
The new year is starting off cold and dry.
First Alert: Cold, dry start to 2024
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A cloudy start to the New Year
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chilly start to the New Year