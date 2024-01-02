Heartland Votes
Dry weather through Friday, active weekend ahead

Your First Alert Forecast at noon on 1/2
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we started the day off with mostly cloudy skies and chilly start to the day but we are slowly warming up. Clouds become partly cloudy and winds out of the SW are helping to push those highs near the mid 40s. Today through Friday highs are expected to stay seasonable and skies should stay dry. Extra layers will be helpfull once that sun goes down with lows staying in the upper 20s. Tracking an active pattern for the weekend, mainly Saturday. There is potential for another rain/snow mix. Snow more likely to our northern counties, rain likely during the afternoon.

Heads up for next week, it is a ways out but there is another signal of a stronger winter storm that could impact the Heartland Monday night into Tuesday. As of now, looks like rain overnight into Tuesday. Colder air pushing in could increase our chance for some snow sometime Tuesday. We are very far out, so stayed tuned because things are likely to change.

