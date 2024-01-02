Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after months-long closure

HICKMAN, Ky. & DORENA, Mo. (KFVS) - After a months-long closure, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and running on the winter schedule.

The ferry service resumed Tuesday morning, January 2.

Low water levels on the Mississippi River caused the ferry service to be grounded.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry service has been closed since August 23 after water levels dropped below the landing ramp in Hickman Harbor and at Dorena.

KYTC said drought conditions in the Midwest created a series of new low water records along the Mississippi River between Cairo and New Madrid.

The resumed ferry service could be short lived.

KYTC reports the river is expected to again drop below the threshold where the ferry can access the river landings, which could cause the ferry to shutdown sometime Friday or Saturday.

