Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Deputy who was shot in the head speaks for the first time in over a month

Cpl. Lucas Watts spoke for the first time since he was hospitalized on Nov. 16 when a suspect shot him in the head during a pursuit. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A deputy in South Carolina who was shot in the line of duty recently hit a new milestone in his recovery.

Cpl. Lucas Watts, a deputy with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, spoke for the first time since he was hospitalized on Nov. 16 when a suspect shot him in the head during a pursuit.

The Oconee County sheriff called Watts’ survival a miracle.

An update posted by the family on CaringBridge on New Year’s Eve said Watts spoke his first words as he continues recovery at a rehabilitation facility.

Watts communicated to his family and friends from his bed that he wanted them to turn the fan on in his room.

“Because there was an element of surprise and, honestly, disbelief, his friend asked him what he said and he repeated himself again and said, ‘The fan.’ They asked him if he wanted the fan turned back on and he nodded his head up and down,” the post on CaringBridge reads.

The family said they were excited to hear the 27-year-old speak for the first time since he was shot, but the milestone emphasizes how far he has to go.

“While these little steps of improvement make it seem like he is awake and fully alert — he really isn’t yet. It’s more of an in and out kind of thing,” the post reads. “However, talking is definitely something to celebrate and another sign of him continuing to be more alert.”

The suspect who allegedly shot Watts was identified as Gregory Maxwell. He remains behind bars and was denied bond.

Copyright 2024 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Someone special made their debut in the Heartland today, just in time for the New Year.
SIH Carbondale welcomes first baby born on New Year’s 2024
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
A sign posted in a Jefferson City, MO smoke shop advertises a list of Delta-8 THC products on...
Proposed Missouri law would impose state’s cannabis regulations on hemp, Delta-8 THC products