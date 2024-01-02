Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Crews remove SoutheastHEALTH sign from Cape Girardeau hospital building

SoutheastHEALTH sign removed ahead of merge.
By Heartland News
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews removed the SoutheastHEALTH sign from the front of the hospital building on Tuesday, January 2.

It’ll soon be replaced with a new sign, reflecting the hospital system’s merge with Mercy Health System.

SoutheastHEALTH hospital leaders announced the decision to join the larger hospital system in August 2023.

Based in St. Louis, Mercy is one of the largest health care systems in the nation.

Previous Stories
SoutheastHEALTH joins Mercy’s hospital system
SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join with Mercy

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

A t-shirt design contest is underway to find the official artists for the Sikeston Hot Air...
City of Sikeston looking for shirt designs for hot air balloon festival
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday, January 2 he issued an executive order...
Mo. Gov. Parson bans China-owned agricultural land near critical military facilities
Morris D. Falkoff, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged on December 19 with second-degree arson.
Man charged with arson in connection with Sikeston fire
Justin McCann and John Durborow were cited after deputies found methamphetamine during a...
2 cited after Williamson Co. deputies find meth during traffic stop