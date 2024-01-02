Crews remove SoutheastHEALTH sign from Cape Girardeau hospital building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews removed the SoutheastHEALTH sign from the front of the hospital building on Tuesday, January 2.

It’ll soon be replaced with a new sign, reflecting the hospital system’s merge with Mercy Health System.

SoutheastHEALTH hospital leaders announced the decision to join the larger hospital system in August 2023.

Based in St. Louis, Mercy is one of the largest health care systems in the nation.

