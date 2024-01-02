Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

City of Sikeston looking for shirt designs for hot air balloon festival

Hot Air Balloon Festival T-shirt design contest.
By Heartland News
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival is making will return to the area in 2024, and the city needs help from artists in the Heartland.

A t-shirt design contest is underway to find the official artists for the festival.

To enter, you must submit original work, never before published, by 4 p.m. on January 26. The submission can be a physical drawing or digital design.

Organizers say the contest is free to enter.

The winner will receive $100 and a prize package.

You can find more information on the city’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports five people died in traffic crashes over the New...
Mo. State Highway Patrol releases traffic report for New Year’s weekend 2024
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
Crews remove SoutheastHEALTH sign from Cape Girardeau hospital building
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday, January 2 he issued an executive order...
Mo. Gov. Parson bans China-owned agricultural land near critical military facilities
Morris D. Falkoff, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged on December 19 with second-degree arson.
Man charged with arson in connection with Sikeston fire