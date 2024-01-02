City of Sikeston looking for shirt designs for hot air balloon festival
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival is making will return to the area in 2024, and the city needs help from artists in the Heartland.
A t-shirt design contest is underway to find the official artists for the festival.
To enter, you must submit original work, never before published, by 4 p.m. on January 26. The submission can be a physical drawing or digital design.
Organizers say the contest is free to enter.
The winner will receive $100 and a prize package.
You can find more information on the city’s Facebook page.
