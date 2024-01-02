Church offers free workout class to encourage fitness in the new year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Creating new habits when it comes to fitness is difficult, especially without resources like a physical trainer or consistent access to a gym.

On January 2, a Heartland-based registered dietitian and fitness instructor will lead a free exercise class at a Cape Girardeau church.

Ellen Gipson said she’s been teaching classes in the area for more than a decade. She leads a weekly class at Discover Life Church for a fee, but the New Year’s Zumba Party and Potluck is a special free event to reach more people in the community.

“We have all ages, all fitness levels that attend this class,” Gipson said. “We also offer childcare to anybody that’s attending, so it helps moms like myself to have an outlet where I can go workout, and then someone to watch my kids with me.”

Zumba classes are dance-based workouts set to Latin music, pop music, or other genres.

“Zumba is something that you can jump in at any point. The choreography is always changing, you’re learning new moves, but anybody can join at any time.”

People may wait until the start of a new year to think about taking steps toward fitness, but Gipson said consistency is essential to achieving goals; it shouldn’t be a once-a-year fad.

She said this type of workout could be a good fit because of its accessibility, but also because of the group atmosphere.

“Having that group class where you can come together is really your key to finding consistency, and accountability,” Gipson said. “We are looking for people to come, and we’re expecting you to be there, and then excited when you do come.”

Gipson said committing to one good habit often leads people to look for other areas of their life where they can work in fitness.

“Once they start coming to a class regularly, they all start looking for, ‘Okay, what else can I add to my fitness plan?’”

The New Year’s Zumba Party and Potluck begins at 6 p.m. in the gym at Discover Life Church. Refreshments will be served starting at 7 in the front lobby.

It’s free to attend, and childcare is available for $2 per child, through age 12.

