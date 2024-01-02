Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Carbondale holds Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling Program through Jan.

The City of Carbondale Forestry Division will hold its Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling...
The City of Carbondale Forestry Division will hold its Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling Program throughout the month of January.(KCTV5)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Forestry Division will hold its Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling Program throughout the month of January.

According to the city, the program will be conducted from Jan. 2 through Jan. 31.

Residents who would like to participate can place their live Christmas trees curbside on their normal refuse and recycling collection day.

The city notes that the actual collection and chipping of the trees will occur the following day.

Those wishing to dispose of their Christmas trees on days other than their normal refuse day may take them to one of the following neighborhood drop-off sites:

  • Public Works Complex on N. Michaels St.(drop off at main gate)
  • Parrish Park parking lot on W. Sunset Drive (at the east end of the parking lot)
  • Attucks Park parking lot on N. Wall St. (the south parking lot)

Participating residents must discard any natural pine rope, wreaths, garlands and flocked trees with regular refuse.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Gregary W. Vaughn, Jr., 33, of Princeton, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary,...
Man accused of breaking into home while intoxicated New Year’s Eve, strangling homeowner
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
Crews remove SoutheastHEALTH sign from Cape Girardeau hospital building
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday, January 2 he issued an executive order...
Mo. Gov. Parson bans China-owned agricultural land near critical military facilities
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin