Carbondale holds Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling Program through Jan.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Forestry Division will hold its Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling Program throughout the month of January.

According to the city, the program will be conducted from Jan. 2 through Jan. 31.

Residents who would like to participate can place their live Christmas trees curbside on their normal refuse and recycling collection day.

The city notes that the actual collection and chipping of the trees will occur the following day.

Those wishing to dispose of their Christmas trees on days other than their normal refuse day may take them to one of the following neighborhood drop-off sites:

Public Works Complex on N. Michaels St.(drop off at main gate)

Parrish Park parking lot on W. Sunset Drive (at the east end of the parking lot)

Attucks Park parking lot on N. Wall St. (the south parking lot)

Participating residents must discard any natural pine rope, wreaths, garlands and flocked trees with regular refuse.

