Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ star Ian Ziering allegedly attacked by bikers

FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con...
FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con International at The Hilton Bayfront on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Ian Ziering was involved in an apparent altercation with multiple bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In a video obtained and published by TMZ, the actor is surrounded by a group of people riding mini-bikes on Hollywood Boulevard.

Eventually, Ziering gets out of his car and gets into a physical altercation with one of the bikers. This leads to the other bikers surrounding the actor and attacking him.

Ziering appears to run away from the group.

It is still not clear what happened before the video.

Ziering’s 12-year-old daughter Mia was present during the ordeal.

He issued a statement on Instagram Monday saying he was protecting himself and that while he and his daughter were not physically hurt, he is concerned about what happened.

As of Sunday, police had not made any arrests.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

The plan would have limited judicial powers. (Source: CNN/Getty Images/GPO ISRAEL/POOL VIA...
Israel's supreme court strikes down controversial change
After a months-long closure, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and running on the winter schedule.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after months-long closure
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations at world court filed by South Africa
After the clock struck midnight and New Year’s confetti settled, shoppers nationwide began...
New year kicks off new sales