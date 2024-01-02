Heartland Votes
2 hit by train in Du Quoin

Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving a train and two pedestrians in Du Quoin...
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving a train and two pedestrians in Du Quoin early Tuesday, January 2.(Source: jnyemb / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving a train and two pedestrians in Du Quoin early Tuesday, January 2.

According to police, two adults were hit by a train at 1 a.m. on the double railroad tracks between Main and Franklin Streets.

Du Quoin Police Sgt. Juhl said both adults were taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

No other details are being released at this time.

Police said they are still investigating what happened.

Stay with Heartland News for updates as they become available.

