2 hit by train in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving a train and two pedestrians in Du Quoin early Tuesday, January 2.

According to police, two adults were hit by a train at 1 a.m. on the double railroad tracks between Main and Franklin Streets.

Du Quoin Police Sgt. Juhl said both adults were taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

No other details are being released at this time.

Police said they are still investigating what happened.

