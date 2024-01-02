Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

2 cited after Williamson Co. deputies find meth during traffic stop

Justin McCann and John Durborow were cited after deputies found methamphetamine during a...
Justin McCann and John Durborow were cited after deputies found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were cited after deputies found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day.

Justin R. McCann was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.

John C. Durborow was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 13 around 7:33 p.m. on Monday, January 1. They pulled the vehicle over in the area of Route 13 and Walton Way in Marion.

Deputies say the the driver was identified as McCann and the passenger was identified as Durborow.

While talking with McCann, deputies say his hands were shaking “violently” and he was having difficulty providing his driver’s license and insurance information. They said Durborow showed them his identification card multiple times after having already done so.

When they asked Durborow if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, they say he acknowledged there was a blunt on the vehicle’s dashboard.

While serving a search warrant on the vehicle, deputies say they found the blunt, as well as an unsealed, plastic container of cannabis in the vehicle’s cup holder. They say they also found a clear, plastic bag of cannabis under the driver’s seat.

Deputies say they found a small glass vial containing methamphetamine in the vehicle’s center console. They say the console was not attached to the vehicle, and they found a small, cardboard box wrapped in black electrical tape under the console.

According to the sheriff’s office, the box contained two, white, glass smoking devices with meth residue; two, small straws with meth residue; two vials containing meth; and two, small, plastic bags with meth residue.

They say deputies also found a police badge in a small, black bag beside the vehicle’s driver seat, a set of police-style handcuffs hanging from the rearview mirror and a silver handcuff key on McCann’s keychain.

Deputies say neither McCann, nor Durborow is or has been a member of a law enforcement agency.

The two were arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports five people died in traffic crashes over the New...
Mo. State Highway Patrol releases traffic report for New Year’s weekend 2024
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
Crews remove SoutheastHEALTH sign from Cape Girardeau hospital building
A t-shirt design contest is underway to find the official artists for the Sikeston Hot Air...
City of Sikeston looking for shirt designs for hot air balloon festival
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday, January 2 he issued an executive order...
Mo. Gov. Parson bans China-owned agricultural land near critical military facilities
Morris D. Falkoff, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged on December 19 with second-degree arson.
Man charged with arson in connection with Sikeston fire