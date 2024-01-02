2 cited after Williamson Co. deputies find meth during traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were cited after deputies found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day.

Justin R. McCann was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.

John C. Durborow was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 13 around 7:33 p.m. on Monday, January 1. They pulled the vehicle over in the area of Route 13 and Walton Way in Marion.

Deputies say the the driver was identified as McCann and the passenger was identified as Durborow.

While talking with McCann, deputies say his hands were shaking “violently” and he was having difficulty providing his driver’s license and insurance information. They said Durborow showed them his identification card multiple times after having already done so.

When they asked Durborow if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, they say he acknowledged there was a blunt on the vehicle’s dashboard.

While serving a search warrant on the vehicle, deputies say they found the blunt, as well as an unsealed, plastic container of cannabis in the vehicle’s cup holder. They say they also found a clear, plastic bag of cannabis under the driver’s seat.

Deputies say they found a small glass vial containing methamphetamine in the vehicle’s center console. They say the console was not attached to the vehicle, and they found a small, cardboard box wrapped in black electrical tape under the console.

According to the sheriff’s office, the box contained two, white, glass smoking devices with meth residue; two, small straws with meth residue; two vials containing meth; and two, small, plastic bags with meth residue.

They say deputies also found a police badge in a small, black bag beside the vehicle’s driver seat, a set of police-style handcuffs hanging from the rearview mirror and a silver handcuff key on McCann’s keychain.

Deputies say neither McCann, nor Durborow is or has been a member of a law enforcement agency.

The two were arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

