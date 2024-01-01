Heartland Votes
Two people injured in Madison County crash

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a Toyota Prius, crossed the center of the roadway and...
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a Toyota Prius, crossed the center of the roadway and struck the second vehicle, a GMC Acadia. The drivers of both vehicles involved were injured in the crash
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Madison County on New Year’s Eve.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the crash took place around 5:17 p.m. on December 31. The crash location was on MO 72, five miles east of Fredericktown.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a Toyota Prius, crossed the center of the roadway and struck the second vehicle, a GMC Acadia. The drivers of both vehicles involved were injured in the crash.

The driver of the first vehicle, 67-year-old James R. Davis of Ellington, was taken by helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital to be treated for serious injures.

The driver of the second vehicle, 37-year-old Megan B. Cassidy of Fredericktown, was taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to MSHP, both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

