Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Proposed Missouri law would impose state’s cannabis regulations on hemp, Delta-8 THC products

Measure would cripple hemp industry, severely cut into retailer revenue
A sign posted in a Jefferson City, MO smoke shop advertises a list of Delta-8 THC products on...
A sign posted in a Jefferson City, MO smoke shop advertises a list of Delta-8 THC products on Dec. 28, 2023.(Joe Mclean / Missouri Capitol News Bureau)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A set of proposed bills filed in the Missouri House and Senate would add Delta-8 THC products, hemp products and any other intoxicating cannabinoids, to the state’s definition of “marijuana.” The change would require such products be sold only in a licensed comprehensive facility, medical facility, or marijuana microbusiness facility, – all but eliminating the ability of local smoke shops, convenience stores and gas stations to sell them.

“It is the intent of this section that intoxicating cannabinoid products should be subject to the legal framework contained in article XIV of the Constitution of Missouri, under which the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacturing, and sale of marijuana is regulated by the department,” the Senate legislation said.

Supporters of the measure argue the products have almost no state-imposed regulation, though most retailers restrict sales by age and proactively employ other safeguards.

“This legislation provides much needed consumer protections, into an industry that has very few,” said state Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green, who is sponsoring the House version. “It’s an industry that I fully support. It’s a growing and thriving business in Missouri, that will benefit by insuring a high quality product.”

Opponents of the measure, warn it will increase the price of such products, cripple hundreds of businesses which sell them, create burdensome costs on law enforcement agencies, and fail to solve any actual problem or harm created by existing availability of the products.

“This is probably $300 million worth of economic impact,” said Eapen Thampy, a lobbying with the Missouri Hemp Trade Association. “Hundreds, if not thousands of employees would be directly affected in terms of the companies having to close or leave the state.”

The impact on Missouri’s hemp and cannabinoid industries would ripple across other states as well, with suppliers and manufacturers losing in-state distributors.

The Missouri Hemp Trade Association does support what it describes as “sensible consumer safety regulations,” including a prohibition of sale to minors, a standardization of product testing, and limits on the THC content or “intoxicating cannabinoids” in products.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram Friday to share her first selfie since being released...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first selfie after being freed from prison

Latest News

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot
Taxes, schools and crime; Missouri lawmakers prepare for upcoming 2024 session
Taxes, schools and crime; Missouri lawmakers prepare for upcoming 2024 session
Illinois capital building
New Illinois law mandates paid time off for workers
Kentucky is implementing a fee ensuring owners of electric vehicles pay their fair share of...
New Kentucky law creating fees for electric and hybrid vehicles to take effect