Murray State Football head coach announces retirement

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State Football head coach Dean Hood has announced his retirement from coaching after guiding the Racers for four seasons from 2019 through 2023.

Hood led the Racers to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021.

He was named the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year, becoming the fourth in Murray State history to claim the honor.

Current Racers Defensive Coordinator Dillon Sanders has been named the acting director of the football program.

