Missouri opts-in to federal Summer EBT program before deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Department of Social Services submitted notice on Dec. 21 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s division of Food and Nutrition Services that it plans to participate in the federal Summer EBT program in the coming year, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

While this notice does not mean the program will ultimately be administered in Missouri, the submission allows the state time to develop a framework for how the allocated resources would be distributed. That plan must be submitted by Feb. 15. Though Missouri’s notice was submitted several days prior, the state does not yet appear on the USDA’s list of participating governments.

“While Missouri submits this letter of intent to administer the Summer EBT program in 2024, the lack of final guidance – let along interim final guidance – from USDA Food and Nutrition Services on administration of the program poses potential unforeseen challenges to the implementation of this new program for the 2024 summer,” the letter said. “Additionally of note, Missouri’s ability to meet the state match requirements on administrative funding is subject to appropriation by the Missouri General Assembly, which will not be available until approved by that body.”

According to the Food Research and Action Center, roughly 420,000 Missouri children will be eligible to receive summer food assistance under the program, adding up to approximately $51,480,000 in benefits. Under the program, families would receive around $40 per summer month in grocery benefits accessible through an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

Delays in the distribution of benefits for ta similar program in 2022 meant that funds weren’t received by families until roughly a year after they were supposed to.

Those delays were cited as a main reason Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education declined to opt-in to the program in 2023.

“There have been a number of challenges throughout the process due to the federal requirements associated with accessing and administering the benefits, coupled with the limitations of our current state and local data collection systems,” DESE spokesperson Mallory McGowin said at the time.

Some of the issues were presumably created by a discrepancy of eligibility between the Summer 2022 Pandemic EBT program, – which included children under the age of 6, – and the permanent Summer EBT program, which does not.

A coalition of advocacy groups, including Empower Missouri and the Missouri Budget Project, co-signed a letter to Gov. Mike Parson urging for the state’s participation in the program.

“These programs play a key role in reducing childhood hunger during the summer, and often provide meals alongside important educational and enrichment programming,” the letter states. “Despite these benefits, summer meals reach only a fraction of Missouri’s children who rely on free and reduced-price school meals during the school year. Summer EBT, which provides benefits to families to purchase food at retail locations, bridges that gap.”

Neither the Missouri DSS nor the Missouri DESE were available for comment Monday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

