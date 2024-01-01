Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes in the Sea of Japan

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories...
It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired nearly an hour after the initial alert.

The government was set to hold a news conference later in the day. Reports of damage were not immediately available.

A tsunami of about 3 meters high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan. Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

The area includes a nuclear plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator, said it was checking for problems but there were no immediate reports of any irregularities.

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim says military should ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Logan Lose, 16, was supposed to fly to Cleveland. Instead, he took the wrong flight and ended...
16-year-old passenger boards wrong flight, ends up in Puerto Rico
Times Square Alliance volunteers throw confetti as the clock strikes midnight as seen from the...
New Year’s Eve sweeps across the globe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024
In New York's Times Square, the ball has dropped. (Source: CNN/Times Square Alliance)
It's New Year's Day in New York