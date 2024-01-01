It’s official: Battlehawks to be part of new United Football League (UFL)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Battlehawks will be part of the United Football League (UFL), which will start play in March, it was announced Monday.

The UFL is the result of a merger between the XFL and the USFL. Eight teams are part of the combined league, which is divided into two conferences:

XFL CONFERENCE

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

USFL CONFERENCE

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

Good morning, spring football fans and friends 🙌



The announcements continue with Dany Garcia & @TheRock on @CollegeGameDay.



We can’t wait for UFL 2024. See you there? #UFL pic.twitter.com/KJ7WVuUTcU — XFL (@XFL2023) January 1, 2024

Several teams from both the XFL and USFL did not survive the merger.

Battlehawks are keeping head coach Anthony Becht, who lead the squad in 2023. The season is slated to start March 30.

