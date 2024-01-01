Heartland Votes
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.

According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers were called at 4 a.m. on Monday, January 1 to the 500 block of West Ada Street in reference to a person shot.

Police said officers found 20-year-old Malik Jones, of Caruthersville, with gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

Investigators said there are no suspects and no one in custody at this time, but they are following up on leads and trying to identify any witnesses.

Charleston DPS Director Robert E. Hearnes said the investigation is in the early stages.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

