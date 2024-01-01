Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Murray State Football head coach Dean Hood has announced his retirement from coaching after...
Murray State Football head coach announces retirement
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries