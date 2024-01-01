First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A chilly but dry start to the new year. Despite forecast models showing ‘clear skies’ this morning, low clouds cover the entire region. With a developing inversion, these may be hard to get rid of…so the conservative forecast is for today to remain a mostly cloudy day, although the clouds may erode a bit around the edges by afternoon or evening. The clouds will keep it pretty chilly, with highs around 40° or so…along with a northerly breeze. If the clouds do start to break up overnight it will be colder and frostier Tuesday morning, but with a nicer day Tuesday with more sun and warmer temps.

The next weather system of note is on track to move through on Saturday. However, this storm has not even developed yet so there will likely be timing shifts. But models are showing a pretty strong upper low swinging out of the Southwest, so there could be some substantial rain and wind, possibly mixing with wet snow before ending. Stay tuned.

