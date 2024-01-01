Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cold, dry start to 2024

The new year is starting off cold and dry.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:19 AM CST
(KFVS) - The new year is starting off cold and dry.

Clouds will keep this afternoon very chilly.

Highs will be around 40 degrees with a northerly breeze.

If clouds do start to break up overnight, it will be colder and frosty Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon is looking nicer with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Highs look to be in the mid 40s.

The rest of the week is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs ranging in the mid to low 40s.

The next weather system is on track to move through the Heartland on Saturday, but this storm has not developed yet.

Timing could shift, but models are showing a pretty strong upper low that could bring some substantial rain and wind, possibly mixing with wet snow before ending.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

