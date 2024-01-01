Heartland Votes
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve night.
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.(Source: MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KUTTAWA, Ky. (KFVS) - An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.

The crash happened around 9:55 p.m. off of East Clough Drive in Kuttawa.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Brent E. Burban was driving on East Clough Dr. when he failed to make a curve in the road.

His vehicle went off the roadway and hit two trees.

The sheriff’s office said Burban suffered “significant” injuries and was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for treatment.

In addition to a deputy with the sheriff’s office, members of the Eddyville Police Department, Kuttawa Fire Department and AirEvac assisted at the scene.

