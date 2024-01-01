Crews battle house fire in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a house fire in Scott City shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The call came in at 12:43 a.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Perkins Street.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the attic vents.

Crews went into offensive mode and crews from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were called in to help.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, an electrical fire in the kitchen attic is what started the fire and firefighters were able to contain it quickly.

After the fire was put out, the home was turned back over to the homeowner.

No injuries were reported and everyone in the home was able to get out of the home before fire crews arrived.

North Scott County Ambulance District was on standby during the incident.

