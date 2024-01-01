Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Crews battle house fire in Scott City

Crews were called to a house fire in Scott City shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a house fire in Scott City shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The call came in at 12:43 a.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Perkins Street.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the attic vents.

Crews went into offensive mode and crews from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were called in to help.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, an electrical fire in the kitchen attic is what started the fire and firefighters were able to contain it quickly.

After the fire was put out, the home was turned back over to the homeowner.

No injuries were reported and everyone in the home was able to get out of the home before fire crews arrived.

North Scott County Ambulance District was on standby during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram Friday to share her first selfie since being released...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first selfie after being freed from prison

Latest News

Crews called to house fire in Scott City
Crews called to house fire in Scott City
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Madison County on New Year’s Eve.
Two injured in Madison County head-on crash
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
Sunday with Dr. Shannon 12/31
Sunday with Dr. Shannon 12/31