Cold start to 2024

By Madeline Parker
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, for those of you celebrating New Year’s Eve, it will be chilly tonight, with temperatures below freezing tonight for a majority of the Heartland, and dropping in to the upper 20s by the morning. Starting off January and the new year slightly below average, temperatures will be in the low 40s tomorrow afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Afternoons warm up into the mid and upper 40s heading into Wednesday, but mornings stay in the 20s all week long. Partly cloudy skies will also be prevalent throughout the week, with temperatures returning to the low 40s.

Friday will see cloudy skies, then a chance for rain snow showers moves in on Saturday. However, temperatures will be slightly warmer, with lows in the low 30s. Then by Sunday partly cloudy skies return.

