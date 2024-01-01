A cloudy start to the New Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, we have started the New Year off with mostly cloudy and the clouds will stick with us headed into tomorrow. Overnight, temperatures drop to mid 20s as those clouds start to break apart. Tuesday through Thursday will bring intervals of clouds and sunshine with afternoon highs in those mid to upper 40s and then dropping to the 20s once the sun goes down. Looking to stay mostly dry until we roll into the weekend.

