Chilly start to the New Year

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 1/1
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy New Year’s Day Heartland. We are seeing a lot of low clouds across the area and we will remain mostly cloudy for at least the first half of the afternoon. We are starting to see a few breaks in the clouds on satellite but for most areas it will take a while to see much in the way of sun. Because of this we will see temperatures help down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of the day. Tonight we will see a few high clouds stream across the area. It will be cold with lows falling into the middle 20s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cool. Highs will reach the middle 40s.

