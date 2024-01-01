Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher N. Johnston, a Jail Division employee with the office, was arrested on third degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Both charges are reportedly Class E felonies.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson is accused of pulling out a gun and making a threat while involved in a fight with his father.

Deputies investigating the fight reported that Johnston and his father were first involved in a verbal argument before it turned physical.

The fight happened at an address on County Road 532 on Sunday, December 31.

After learning about the incident, the sheriff’s office stated that Sheriff Ruth Dickerson immediately suspended Johnston with pay until an internal investigation is finalized.

The sheriff’s office said the case will be handled like any other investigation.

Johnston is being held on $10,000 cash or surety bond at a different agency. The sheriff’s office said this is to avoid a conflict of interest.

