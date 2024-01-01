Heartland Votes
52nd Kentucky Attorney General sworn-in

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman, joined by his wife Ashley and two of their children, takes the Oath administered by Judge Daniel Fendley, shortly after midnight on Monday, Jan. 1.(Source: Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky’s 52nd Attorney General was sworn-in during a private ceremony just after midnight on Monday, January 1.

Russell Coleman took the oath of office in Oldham County, where he previously served as a prosecutor.

District Court Judge Daniel Fendley of the 12th Judicial District, Division 1, administered the oath. According to a release, Fendley and Coleman were classmates at the University of Kentucky College of Law.

“Early this morning, I formalized a promise to the people of Kentucky to help protect their families and uphold the rule of law,” said Attorney General Russell Coleman in a released statement. “I am filled with gratitude for the people of this Commonwealth who placed their trust in me and the fine team that we’ve assembled to take on this mission.”

Coleman was joined by his wife Ashely and their children during the ceremony.

