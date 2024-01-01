13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into a convicted felon in possession of several guns leads to an arrest in Graves County.

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Kentucky, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance first degree, second or greater offense-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other drug charges.

Sparks was arrested early Saturday, December 30 after deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the Melber community on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the home after receiving a tip that a convicted felon was possibly in possession of several firearms.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found 13 guns, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during their search of the home.

Deputies were called at 2 a.m. on Saturday stating that Sparks had returned to the home in question.

When the deputies returned to the home, they reported finding Sparks and that he was in possession of more methamphetamine and other drugs.

Sparks was arrested and released to the Graves County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sparks was convicted in 2022 in McCracken County for possessing methamphetamine.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.