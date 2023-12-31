Heartland Votes
SIU Men’s basketball defeats University of Illinois Chicago

The Southern Illinois University Men’s basketball team defeated University of Illinois Chicago...
The Southern Illinois University Men’s basketball team defeated University of Illinois Chicago 62-50(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Men’s basketball team defeated University of Illinois Chicago 62-50. The game was played on Saturday night, December 30, at Banterra Center in Carbondale.

Saluki star Xavier Johnson poured in 31 points in the victory.

With the win, SIU improved to 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

