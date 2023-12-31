SIU Men’s basketball defeats University of Illinois Chicago

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Men’s basketball team defeated University of Illinois Chicago 62-50. The game was played on Saturday night, December 30, at Banterra Center in Carbondale.

Saluki star Xavier Johnson poured in 31 points in the victory.

With the win, SIU improved to 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

