New Year’s Eve Uber drivers prepare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Uber drivers all across the Heartland are gearing up for an especially busy night on New Year’s Eve.

Uber is especially busy on nights like New Year’s Eve as many people are out celebrating and need a sober and safe ride home.

One Uber driver, Jeff Robins, said he drives for Uber because of how much the job means to him.

“It means a lot to me, because I’d rather see somebody get home safe than out here in a car wreck or getting killed, where they can go back to their family tomorrow, so it’s great to have Uber or Lyft here,” said Robins.

Cape Transit Authority will not be available after 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 31. so Uber and similar services will be the only available options for partiers in the city.

