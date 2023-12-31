New Years Eve Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday morning heartland. It’s cold on this New Year’s Eve morning and warms up to the low 40s this afternoon. Throughout the day, expect partly cloudy skies and light breezes. This is your first warning that the temperature will drop below freezing, even though it will be a dry night. Make sure you pack additional clothing if you plan to celebrate the new year outside.

The first day of 2024 will be chilly, with Monday highs in the low 40s. Temperatures for the remainder of the week will range from the upper 40s to the low 40s. However, by next Saturday, lows in the 30s are predicted once more. Even snow showers and rain are possible in the morning.

