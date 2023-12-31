Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

New Years Eve Forecast

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/31
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday morning heartland. It’s cold on this New Year’s Eve morning and warms up to the low 40s this afternoon. Throughout the day, expect partly cloudy skies and light breezes. This is your first warning that the temperature will drop below freezing, even though it will be a dry night. Make sure you pack additional clothing if you plan to celebrate the new year outside.

The first day of 2024 will be chilly, with Monday highs in the low 40s. Temperatures for the remainder of the week will range from the upper 40s to the low 40s. However, by next Saturday, lows in the 30s are predicted once more. Even snow showers and rain are possible in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
Richard Guzman, Ismael Ruiz, Miranda Guzman were arrested during a drug investigation in Paducah
Three charged in Paducah drug investigation
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/31
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Ending 2023 with cool temperatures
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/30/23