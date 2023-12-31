Heartland Votes
Man killed during hunting accident

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County, Mississippi.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

He later succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

