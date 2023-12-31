First Alert: New Year’s Eve Outlook

(KFVS) - The Heartland is starting off chilly for New Year’s Eve, and temperatures will only get colder this evening.

For this morning, lows are in the 30s and will warm up to the low 40s by the afternoon. Expect dry conditions throughout the day, with partly cloudy skies later. Some places will experience breezy conditions.

However, temperatures tonight will drop--just in time for the ball drop to ring in the New Year.

Meghan Smith says around 8 p.m. the freeze line will make its way along our northern counties. By midnight, the majority of the Heartland will be in the freeze zone.

Be sure to bundle up if you are out celebrating tonight.

The first day of January will be starting out with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low 40s.

For your work week, expect partly cloudy skies as well as a slight mid-week warm up, before temps drop again. We are tracking a chance of more wintry precipitation Saturday morning, so stay tuned.

