Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: New Year’s Eve Outlook

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/31
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Heartland is starting off chilly for New Year’s Eve, and temperatures will only get colder this evening.

For this morning, lows are in the 30s and will warm up to the low 40s by the afternoon. Expect dry conditions throughout the day, with partly cloudy skies later. Some places will experience breezy conditions.

However, temperatures tonight will drop--just in time for the ball drop to ring in the New Year.

Meghan Smith says around 8 p.m. the freeze line will make its way along our northern counties. By midnight, the majority of the Heartland will be in the freeze zone.

Be sure to bundle up if you are out celebrating tonight.

The first day of January will be starting out with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low 40s.

For your work week, expect partly cloudy skies as well as a slight mid-week warm up, before temps drop again. We are tracking a chance of more wintry precipitation Saturday morning, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
Richard Guzman, Ismael Ruiz, Miranda Guzman were arrested during a drug investigation in Paducah
Three charged in Paducah drug investigation
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.

Latest News

The last weekend of the year is starting off very cold, but things will get a little warmer...
First Alert: Sunshine, chilly conditions for last weekend of 2023
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Ending 2023 with cool temperatures
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Saturday Morning Outlook: The weekend is looking dry and sunny, along with cold temperatures
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly warmer temperatures and drier conditions for the weekend