Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high school basketball tournament that was documented on multiple social media posts.

Eldorado Community Unit #4 School District announced the special board meeting will be held January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m.

According to the agenda, the purpose of this meeting is to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of a specific employee or office of the public body as well as student disciplinary cases.

Board members will take consider suspending and/or terminating the at-will employment of athletic coaches and consider appointing interim athletic coaches.

Public comment is set before the end of the meeting.

