Cape Central defeats Jackson to win Christmas Tournament Title

Cape Central defeated Jackson 75-48 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau during the...
Cape Central defeated Jackson 75-48 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau during the championship round of the Southeast Missouri Christmas Tournament(Makenzie Williams)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central defeated Jackson 75-48 on Saturday night, December 30 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This victory was in the championship game of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

TySeanDre’ Edwards led the Cape Central Tigers with 20 points and Jaydon Reynolds added 19 points.

The Jackson Indians were led by Cole Deck with 19 points.

