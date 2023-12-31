Cape Central defeats Jackson to win Christmas Tournament Title

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central defeated Jackson 75-48 on Saturday night, December 30 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This victory was in the championship game of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

TySeanDre’ Edwards led the Cape Central Tigers with 20 points and Jaydon Reynolds added 19 points.

The Jackson Indians were led by Cole Deck with 19 points.

