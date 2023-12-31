Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some

FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from China looked at data from nearly 8,000 people who were 50 or older.

They found pet ownership was associated with slower rates of decline in verbal cognition, verbal memory and fluency in those who lived alone, compared to those who live alone entirely without a pet.

The study authors, however, did not observe this association in those who lived with other people.

Previous studies have suggested there may be a link between living alone and an increase of anxiety and depression which can increase the risk of developing dementia.

Research has shown that losing the ability to find words is an early sign of dementia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
Richard Guzman, Ismael Ruiz, Miranda Guzman were arrested during a drug investigation in Paducah
Three charged in Paducah drug investigation
On Friday, a man from Bloomfield, Missouri was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for...
Man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping, domestic assault

Latest News

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday
Tourists walk around New Year's Eve sign ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec....
Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea's Kim vows to launch 3 more spy satellites and produce more nuclear materials in 2024
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
At the stroke of midnight, the New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions