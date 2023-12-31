Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
The caller identifies themselves as an officer with the Police Department and informs the scam...
Cape Girardeau Police warn of recent arrest warrant scams
On KFVS channel 12.3
KFVS Adding a New Western Channel

Latest News

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Uber drivers all across the Heartland are gearing up for an especially busy night on New...
New Year’s Eve Uber drivers prepare
Uber drivers all across the Heartland are gearing up for an especially busy night on New...
New Year’s Eve Uber drivers prepare
On Friday, a man from Bloomfield, Missouri was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for...
Man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping, domestic assault
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.