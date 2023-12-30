Traffic Alert: I-57 blocked due to crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin County Emergency Management Agency reports a crash is blocking traffic on Interstate 57.

The crash happened sometime after 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 30.

According to Franklin Co. EMA, the crash is at the 71 mile marker in the southbound lanes.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.

No word yet from officials on injuries.

Estimated duration unknown.

