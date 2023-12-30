Heartland Votes
Towing service in Mt. Vernon offering free tows home for New Year’s Eve

Residents in Mount Vernon, Illinois who are out celebrating New Year’s Eve can have their...
Residents in Mount Vernon, Illinois who are out celebrating New Year’s Eve can have their vehicles towed for free.(Pixabay)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Mount Vernon, Illinois who are out celebrating New Year’s Eve can have their vehicles towed for free.

Rick’s Towing Inc. is offering their Free Tows Home Program again this year.

Services will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023. They will end at 3 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

According to the towing service, the program helps keep the roads of Jefferson County a little safer during New Year’s Eve.

To utilize this service, call (618) 242-4500 or 618-242-TOWS.

