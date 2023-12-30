Heartland Votes
Three charged in Paducah drug investigation

Richard Guzman, Ismael Ruiz, Miranda Guzman were arrested during a drug investigation in Paducah
Richard Guzman, Ismael Ruiz, Miranda Guzman were arrested during a drug investigation in Paducah(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people during a drug investigation in Paducah.

The investigation began after detectives received information alleging that drug trafficking was taking place at 2100 Seitz Street. The investigation revealed that 48-year-old Ismael Ruiz was selling Methamphetamine from the residence. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During the investigation, a vehicle was seen leaving the residence. Detectives determined that the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Miranda Guzman, was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies Brandon Little and Jeff Hartman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of South 28th and Jackson Streets. During the stop, the vehicle was found to be occupied by Miranda and 30-year-old Richard Guzman. Guzman was arrested without incident.

Deputy Hartman attempted to detain Guzman after learning that he had an outstanding warrant in another state. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guzman began pulling away and began grabbing his waistband. Guzman pulled out a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband before immediately being taken to the ground. During the struggle, Guzman kicked the handgun under the vehicle before being placed under arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives knew Guzman from previous drug investigations and knew him to be a convicted felon, unable to lawfully possess firearms or ammunition. Detectives learned that Guzman was wearing an ankle monitor and was out on supervised released out of Massac County, Illinois on a pending rape charge.

During the executed search warrant service, Ruiz was taken into custody while he attempted to flush Methamphetamine in a toilet in the home. A search revealed additional Methamphetamine, Marijuana, money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales, and drug paraphernalia.

All three individuals have numerous prior felony convictions. Ruiz was on probation at the time of his arrest. All three were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with the following:

  • Richard A. Guzman, 30, of Farley Place, Paducah
    • Resisting Arrest
    • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – Police Office
    • Possession of a Handgun by A Convicted Felon
    • Menacing
    • Tampering with Physical Evidence
    • Possession of a Defaced Firearm
  • Ismael Ruiz, 48, of Seitz Street, Paducah
    • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd OR > Offense (Methamphetamine)
    • Possession of Marijuana
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Miranda Guzman 36, of South Friendship Road (McCracken County)
    • Expired registration plates
    • Outstanding bench warrant

