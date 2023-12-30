Heartland Votes
Saturday Morning Outlook: The weekend is looking dry and sunny, along with cold temperatures

By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. We are looking at a nice weekend forecast. Temps for this morning are sitting in the 30s with a few places getting below freezing temperatures. Expect to see drier conditions with some sunshine for today. Temps will only increase into the upper 40s by the afternoon and fall back into the low 30s by this evening.

As we look ahead to New Year’s Eve, we may expect temperatures starting in the upper 20s through Sunday morning. There may be a few snow flurries in some areas of southern Illinois, but they should clear out by the afternoon. For New Year’s Eve night, expect to see partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 40s.

