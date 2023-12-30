Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a McDonald's in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a woman is dead and another is in custody after a dispute turned deadly at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two female customers inside the McDonald’s got into an “escalated dispute” that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed as Tamanika Woods.

Atlanta police said 19-year-old T’Niya Evans was arrested and is facing charges that include murder in connection with the shooting.

Family and friends said Woods was in her 30s and a mother to four children.

“I want everyone to know she was a great person. She’s a very good mother and she will be missed. She’s very sweet and a family-oriented young lady,” a friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Atlanta News First.

Woods died at Grady Memorial Hospital after she was taken away from the scene in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told Atlanta News First that customers inside the McDonald’s held the suspected shooter down until police could respond to the restaurant.

No children were inside the restaurant during the shooting, and the McDonald’s has since reopened.

Atlanta police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A band of wet snow moved through Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
First Alert: Chilly winter day ahead of second round of possible snow tonight into Friday
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday

Latest News

The Illinois State Police and Williamson County Sheriff gives safety tips for traveling on New...
ISP and Williamson County Sheriff gives safety tips for traveling on New Years Eve
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
After years of controversy and battles with the village of East Cape Girardeau, a well-known...
Controversial strip club in East Cape Girardeau shuts down
A Heartland Sheriff says there's no excuse for anyone in his county to drink and drive this...
Alternative options to impaired driving