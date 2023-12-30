Heartland Votes
Missouri Tigers defeat Ohio State Buckeyes in Cotton Bowl Classic

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tx. (KFVS) - The Missouri Tigers beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 14-3 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29 in Arlington, Texas.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth quarter, Missouri State rallied the 14 points for the win.

Missouri State Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers claim the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

