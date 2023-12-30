Missouri Tigers defeat Ohio State Buckeyes in Cotton Bowl Classic

ARLINGTON, Tx. (KFVS) - The Missouri Tigers beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 14-3 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29 in Arlington, Texas.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth quarter, Missouri State rallied the 14 points for the win.

Missouri State Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers claim the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

