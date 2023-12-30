Man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping, domestic assault

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, a man from Bloomfield, Missouri was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for multiple felony charges.

According to the Stoddard Co. Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Brandon Lee Hoskins was arrested on December 29, on a warrant for second-degree domestic assault and first-degree terrorizing, kidnapping--facilitating a felony--inflicting injury. Hoskins remains in custody at this time.

No bond was set, but according to court documents, a motion to reduce bond has been filed.

According to the probable cause statement, the assault happened between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

The victim told law enforcement that when she returned home where she lives with Hoskins, he accused the victim of cheating on him. He then reportedly confined her to the home and began to physically assault her.

According to the statement, the victim received medical treatment the next day, and the hospital contacted law enforcement. Then an investigation began.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.