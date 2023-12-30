Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Sunshine, chilly conditions for last weekend of 2023

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/30
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The last weekend of the year is starting off very cold, but things will get a little warmer this afternoon.

Many areas are seeing freezing temperatures this morning, but we will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s later.

Most of the day is looking cool and dry. Clouds will be moving out, so we will have some sunshine.

Winds will be picking up this afternoon, so expect breezy conditions.

For New Year’s Eve, temps will start off in the upper 20s.

Meghan Smith says some places in southern Illinois may see some flurries of snow but those will dissipate by the afternoon hours.

Highs for tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s.

If you have plans for New Year’s, you may want to bundle up as temps Sunday night will be in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
The caller identifies themselves as an officer with the Police Department and informs the scam...
Cape Girardeau Police warn of recent arrest warrant scams
On KFVS channel 12.3
KFVS Adding a New Western Channel

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly warmer temperatures and drier conditions for the weekend
Snow has moved out of the Heartland but rain remains.
First Alert: Cold, soggy afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold and damp today, warmer and drier weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast