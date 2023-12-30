First Alert: Sunshine, chilly conditions for last weekend of 2023

(KFVS) - The last weekend of the year is starting off very cold, but things will get a little warmer this afternoon.

Many areas are seeing freezing temperatures this morning, but we will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s later.

Most of the day is looking cool and dry. Clouds will be moving out, so we will have some sunshine.

Winds will be picking up this afternoon, so expect breezy conditions.

For New Year’s Eve, temps will start off in the upper 20s.

Meghan Smith says some places in southern Illinois may see some flurries of snow but those will dissipate by the afternoon hours.

Highs for tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s.

If you have plans for New Year’s, you may want to bundle up as temps Sunday night will be in the low 30s.

