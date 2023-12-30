Ending 2023 with cool temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, conditions remain dry and cool this evening, with temperatures in the low 40s, dipping into the 30s overnight. New Year’s Eve starts off in the low 30s and warms up to the low 40s by the afternoon. No precipitation, but partly cloudy skies are expected. Southern Illinois will be a bit breezy throughout the afternoon, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. It will be dry Sunday night, but temperatures will drop below freezing quickly, for some areas in southeast Missouri by the early evening, but widespread across the Heartland by midnight. January kicks off with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low 40s, with partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week sees partly cloudy skies, but Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday temperatures cool down again to the low to mid 40s. By Saturday, lows rise to the low 30s, but there is also a chance for rain and snow showers in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.